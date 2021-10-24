New Brighton photographed in a way you’ve never seen it before.

Next weekend, a fascinating exhibition of historical images of New Brighton like you’ve never seen it before will close.

The Merseyside in Focus show is located on Victoria Road in New Brighton, directly across from the old supermarket, in the Rockpoint pop-up gallery.

The gallery staged an exhibition of rarely seen images of Liverpool from the 1790s to the 2000s in July of this year.

The present exhibition spans the years 1890 to 2021 in New Brighton’s history.

The promenade at various stages of growth, the tower and its demolition, the pier, and the famed New Brighton Baths are all seen in photographs.

The display also includes a 60×40 inch aerial photograph from 1954 that shows the locations of all of these iconic monuments.

Richard Jackson, a digital heritage specialist, told The Washington Newsday: “All of the images are entirely new scans of archive prints or original negatives from Wirral Archives and other private collections.

“Because they aren’t copies of copies of copies, the level of detail is astounding.

“The quality and detail of the images are among the most common compliments received from visitors.

“We also hear a lot of anecdotes about what people recall from their childhood in New Brighton.

“So far, the exhibition has attracted over 1,300 people, and it will close on October 31st. It will also never happen again.” Two new publications, titled ‘Through The Lens: The Priestley and Sons Collection’ and ‘New Brighton,’ have been published to accompany the show and contain all of the photos in the exhibition as well as 200 more.

The new publications will be available just at the exhibition.

Richard said, ” “The images, as well as our other books, cards, and posters, are available for purchase. They’d make great Christmas presents.” The Merseyside in Focus exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. till October 31.

There is no need to purchase a ticket because admission is free.