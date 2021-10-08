New attractions, ticket prices, dates, and rules for Farmaggedon 2021.

Farmaggedon, the annual horror festival, returns this month with a lot of significant modifications.

Farmaggedon is back for its 15th season, with interactive horror attractions, a themed zombie paintball experience, and a slew of ghastly entertainments ranging from live bands to magicians and specialty artists.

The scare attraction is generally held at Farmer Ted’s in Ormskirk every year, however it was canceled in 2020 owing to the coronavirus epidemic.

The organization behind Liverpool’s annual city center Halloween parade has announced the event’s comeback for 2021, and it will include a number of modifications to the experience.

Visitors must be 16 years old or older to attend Farmaggedon this year. A valid photo ID will be required.

Farmaggedon declares the attraction unsuitable for anyone under the age of 16, even when accompanied by a responsible adult, due to the nature of this year’s event.

Farmaggedon will have new attractions in 2021.

In between scares, Farmaggedon has added funfair attractions to keep the thrills flowing. The Fear-Go-Round is a pay-per-ride attraction that costs £4.

Prepare to literally sing your heart out. The hits will be played by an undead DJ. You’ll need to sing along to stay alive this year.

Do you dare to enter this maze of agony? Evil lurks around every corner…hesitation is your adversary… a single wrong turn could spell disaster. Only the chosen few are able to flee.

Being able to chuck an axe on aim is a crucial talent in any zombie apocalypse, as it may be the only thing that keeps you from certain death. In the axe-throwing booth, you can put your abilities to the test. For £5, you get ten tosses.

The Farmaggedon Battle of the Bands will include local bands from all throughout the North West.

Interactive horror houses are returning.

The original tomb of mayhem has been reimagined for the guests’ amusement and fright. The haunted house has been transformed into a mansion of imprisoned demonic spirits, complete with a maze of hallways, crypts, caves, and many of your worst nightmares. To make it out alive, visitors are instructed to join together, keep moving forward, and make their way through the labyrinth.

A unique experience that appeals to all six senses, exploits fears, and leaves visitors a shadow of their former selves. Where. “The summary has come to an end.”