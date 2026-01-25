New Archbishop of Canterbury Faces Scrutiny but Needs Room to Lead

The Church of England’s head of safeguarding has called for a balance between scrutiny and the freedom for Dame Sarah Mullally to lead as the new Archbishop of Canterbury. Dame Sarah, the first woman to hold the Church’s highest ministry role, will be confirmed in her position this week at a service at St Paul’s Cathedral, with her enthronement scheduled for March at Canterbury Cathedral.

Church Looks to Tackle Safeguarding Challenges

Dame Sarah, who has served as Bishop of London for nearly a decade and previously as the UK’s chief nursing officer, was appointed in October following the resignation of Justin Welby. His departure came after his involvement in mishandling safeguarding issues, particularly in the case of Christian camp leader John Smyth, a notorious abuser.

Joanne Grenfell, the Church’s lead bishop for safeguarding, spoke highly of Dame Sarah’s commitment to improving safeguarding systems within the Church. “She gets it, she cares about it, and she prioritises it,” Grenfell stated, noting Dame Sarah’s efforts to tackle previously overlooked issues with clarity and thoroughness.

The new Archbishop has already been involved in efforts to address the dynamics of power within the Church, pledging to confront safeguarding failures directly. Her appointment has been seen as a crucial step in reforming the Church’s handling of such sensitive matters.

Despite the ongoing challenges, including an appeal from a complainant regarding an abuse case, the Church is confident that Dame Sarah will bring significant change. Her focus will be on ensuring that safeguarding practices remain robust, independent, and accountable.

As part of her transition into the role, Dame Sarah will engage in a series of meetings with UK leaders, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. She will also address the General Synod in February, the Church’s governing body, further solidifying her leadership. Her legal confirmation as Archbishop will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral, marking the beginning of her official duties.

While Dame Sarah is set to face intense scrutiny in the months ahead, both Grenfell and other Church leaders stress the importance of allowing her space to lead. “Scrutiny is right, but let’s give Sarah room to lead as we work to grow a safer Church,” Grenfell emphasized.

As she begins her new role, Dame Sarah’s efforts will likely shape the future of the Church’s approach to safeguarding, serving as a pivotal moment in the institution’s history.