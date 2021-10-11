New ads by anti-abortion activists in Texas and Florida target AT&T and Disney.

Opponents of Texas’s new abortion restrictions are putting pressure on businesses that donated to the bill’s sponsors, hoping to persuade them to put their money behind the fight against the new limits.

This week, the organizations Corporate Accountability Action and American Bridge 21st Century, the Democratic Party’s research arm, launched ad campaigns exposing AT&T’s contributions to Texas Republican lawmakers. Activists plan to expand the campaign in Florida, where similar measures have been submitted.

“There is no middle ground in our country at the moment. You can’t afford to stay on the sidelines, “Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood and current co-chair of American Bridge 21st Century, echoed this sentiment.

Abortion rights supporters in Texas are up against the country’s strongest abortion law in one of the country’s most populous states, as well as a conservative-majority United States Supreme Court and a wave of GOP lawmakers who want their states to follow suit. On this topic, Democrats and their supporters are seeking for fresh methods to turn irritation into leverage.

The Texas law significantly reduced the number of abortions performed, forcing clinics to turn away hundreds of women and driving patients to seek abortions in other states, resulting in rising wait times.

Before the law took effect on September 1, Texas had about a half-dozen abortion clinics. According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, at least six facilities have resumed providing abortions after a federal court stopped the bill on Wednesday. However, an appeals court permitted the limits to be reinstated late Friday, pending additional arguments. The Biden administration has until Tuesday to reply to the lawsuit.

The commercials in Texas target AT&T, which gave more than $645,000 to roughly 22 lawmakers who backed the bill over the last two years, according to Corporate Accountability Action (CAA). Thousands of dollars were also donated to Democratic lawmakers by the Dallas-based telecom business.

In Florida, the group is slamming companies like Walt Disney for donating $262,000 to more than two dozen lawmakers who have advocated abortion restrictions in the last two years. According to CAA, NBC Universal gave $83,500 to those politicians and $88,000 to those in Texas.

