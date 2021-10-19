New £6 Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar Christmas gifts are in high demand at Marks and Spencer.

The Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar lines from Marks and Spencer have proved hugely popular with customers throughout the years.

A birthday party isn’t complete without a Colin the Caterpillar cake, and M&S customers love Percy Pig treats.

Now, the supermarket has revealed that fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be able to purchase wrapping paper and cards featuring the beloved characters this Christmas, great for any Percy Jackson or Colin lover.

Customers at Marks & Spencer are drooling over a £4 chocolate spread that is “better than Nutella.”

On its Facebook page, Snack News & Reviews shared a photo of the new festive red Percy Pig wrapping paper and cards, as well as the green Colin the Caterpillar wrapping paper and cards.

Customers were quick to react and tell their friends how much they wanted the holiday items.

“My heart is soo full with the prospect of Colin the caterpillar and Percy pig wrapping paper,” Jennifer wrote to a friend.

“I want this wrapping paper,” Isla said.

“I have to leave,” Bethany said.

“I expect my presents to be wrapped in this style,” Emma added, referring to her companion.

“Love the cards and wrapping paper!!” Sammy wrote on her friend’s post.

Percy Pig wrapping paper can be found both online and in stores. The Colin the Caterpillar paper is temporarily out of stock online, but it is still available in stores. The 8m of paper and 12 gift tags cost £6.

The Christmas cards are £2.50 a pack and are presently only available in store.