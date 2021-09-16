Neville Southall on Everton managers, transfer requests, and putting Michael Owen in his place: “I don’t like Alan Partridge.”

Many happy returns to Neville Southall, who turns 63 today, and to mark the occasion, we’ve compiled a list of some of his most memorable remarks.

The former Wales international appeared in more games for the Blues (751) and won more titles with the club than any other player, and was largely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world during his prime.

Southall has achieved broad notoriety among a younger generation as an unflinching champion of social causes since hanging up his gloves, lending his support to a variety of groups in society that have endured prejudice or whose voices have long gone unheard.

We present Big Nev in his own words in the form of ten memorable statements from the great guy.

“Every game at Everton, they want you to play your b******* off. They don’t mind if you’ve had a quarrel with your wife, aren’t feeling well, or aren’t physically fit. They don’t give a damn about any of it. You have to be flawless, and if you aren’t, people won’t like you.”

“It’s critical to back Big Dunc. Since Joe Royle, he’s the only one who’s shown the loyalty and dedication required to turn around our magnificent club’s fortunes.

“With pride, passion, devotion, and desire, he has stood up each time he has been called to assist our beloved club.

“He is the only one who understands the club. We’ve tried a variety of managers, and they’ve all fallen short in some way.

“The big guy has learned a lot from each of them, but I think it’s time for him to take over as manager.”

“Neville, you’ve put in some incredible performances in your time, but those saves in the second half, surely they’re among the best you’ve ever made?” Stubbs says.

“Not really, no,” says Southall (cue widespread laughter from team-mates stood beside him)

Pauses… “It’s a team game, a squad game, and they all pulled their weight today, and I believe we deserved to win the game, and it shows what a terrific team we are.”

“Now, will you go to the team banquet this evening?” Stubbs asks. Will you partake in the festivities?

“No,” says Southall. “Summary comes to an end.”