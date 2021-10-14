‘Never Go Cheap on Cheese,’ says Twitter to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she approaches her forties.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) received a lot of advise after she turned 32 on Wednesday and asked her Twitter followers for “tips for one’s 30s.”

“Thank you so much for the birthday greetings!” Ocasio-Cortez sent out a tweet. “Is there any advice for people in their 30s? So far, it’s been a pandemic for virtually the entire time, so any late advice is greatly appreciated.” Thank you for all of the birthday greetings! Is there any advice for those in their 30s? It’s been a pandemic for virtually the entire time, so any late advise is greatly welcomed — 13 October 2021 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) The congresswoman’s fans soon retweeted, offering both fun and joking advise as well as serious counsel regarding life and her political future.

Twitter user @cougartim stated, "Never, and I mean NEVER, go cheap on cheese, TP, or tires." "Apart from that, you're way smarter than I am."

October 13, 2021 — tim osborn (@cougartim)

"Sleep more and avoid dairy," tweeted José Vilson, a teacher and author.

Eat less dairy and get more sleep.

@MeLynnGerDan tweeted, "Travel. See the globe." "Spend time with the people you care about the most. If you don't pay care to your health now, you'll end up feeling terrible. In your 30s, everything changes. Food allergies appear out of nowhere, back problems develop, and your metabolism shifts… Do yoga every day and consume a lot of protein."

Spend time with the people you care about the most.

If you don’t pay care to your health now, you’ll end up feeling terrible. In your 30s, everything changes. Food allergies appear out of nowhere, back problems develop, and your metabolism shifts… Do yoga every day and consume a lot of protein.

"I felt old when I turned 30, and now that I'm 40, I feel even older," DJ and record producer Kill the Noise tweeted. "But I understand now that I wasn't quite as old as I thought I was looking back."

