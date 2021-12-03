Nevada imposes a surcharge on unvaccinated state employees who must be tested on a regular basis.

The state Public Employees’ Benefits Program Board approved on Thursday to levy a monthly fee of up to $55 on unvaccinated workers. According to The Associated Press, the funds will be used to offset the expense of testing, which is mandated in some professions. In July 2022, the surcharge will be implemented for state employees and adult dependents.

“The burden of this pandemic has been shared by everyone. And now this particular burden – testing — should be borne by individuals who refuse to (be vaccinated) “Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s policy director, DuAne Young, agreed.

The penalty is similar to a smoking premium, according to Laura Rich, executive director of the benefits program. It would save roughly $18 million in annual testing expenditures, she claimed. Due to the thousands of workers who refuse to be vaccinated, administrators had to consider how much tax money should be used to cover the medical expenditures of unvaccinated persons.

“Outside of employee payments, PEBP is mainly a taxpayer-funded plan,” she explained. “We have no choice but to look at other solutions since we don’t have the capacity to adjust the state subsidy portion outside of a legislative session.” Unvaccinated personnel enrolled in other public sector plans, like as workers at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, have been subjected to surcharges, according to Rich.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, all coronavirus-related testing and treatment for state employees has been covered by public sector plans. When vaccines were widely available, many other health plans stopped covering testing totally, while state employee insurance plans have continued to cover it completely.

Employees in Nevada businesses with less than 70% vaccination coverage are required to be checked weekly to prevent the virus from spreading. Despite the fact that President Joe Biden’s workplace rules are facing legal challenges, if they are implemented, all unvaccinated workers will be required to submit to weekly testing, which will considerably increase the state’s costs.

