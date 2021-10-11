Netflix’s CEO Defends Streaming of Dave Chappelle’s Special: ‘Doesn’t Cross the Line’ is a phrase that means “doesn’t cross the line.”

In the wake of outcry over transphobic jokes, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos justified leaving Dave Chappelle’s current stand-up special up on the streaming platform, stating he did not believe Chappelle crossed a boundary.

Netflix does not accept shows or films that “incite hate or violence,” he stated in an internal email to staff acquired by The Verge.

He wrote, “We don’t believe The Closer breaches that boundary.” “I know, however, that separating between commentary and injury can be difficult, especially in the case of stand-up comedy.” “Some people find stand-up comedy to be cruel, but our members appreciate it, and it’s a crucial element of our content offering,” he continued. Many LGBTQ+ advocates have criticized Chappelle’s most recent special, The Closer. The comedian weighed in on the controversy surrounding author J.K. Rowling, who has been labeled a “TERF”—an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist—in his sixth and final comedy special for the streaming site, which was released last Wednesday.

“I’m team TERF!” Chappelle defended Rowling after explaining that he had never made any blatantly anti-transgender jokes in his previous specials.

In the special, he stated, “Gender is a fact.” “To be on this planet, every human person in this room, every human being on the planet, had to pass through the legs of a woman. That is a proven fact.” “Now, I’m not saying this to suggest that trans women aren’t women; rather, the p****** they have… you get what I mean? It’s not that it’s not p****; it’s just that it’s Beyond P**** or Impossible P****. It tastes like p****, but is that really what it is? This isn’t blood. That’s beet juice, by the way “he stated

