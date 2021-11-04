Netflix is down: Users are experiencing difficulties as the service goes down.

Netflix subscribers have been plagued by inconvenient problems that have prevented them from watching their favorite TV episodes and movies online.

Thousands of customers are experiencing service disruptions tonight, with issues beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Many users are getting a static screen with the words “Please excuse the disruption.” We can’t seem to get Netflix to work.

"Please verify your internet connection and try again."

Netflix is currently down, according to online status tracker Down Detector, with over 25,000 reports, making this one of the largest outages the streaming platform has seen in a long time.

There are 6,400 of these reports in the United Kingdom alone.

Twitter has been used by users to express their dissatisfaction.

“Glad it isn’t just me.. #netflixdown,” Rhyanna said.

“Netflix is down for about 20 minutes,” Irem remarked, “causing mass worry and hysteria, including mine.” I’m not sure if I should be sad, amused, or concerned about this.” “I did so much studying today that I decided to take a break and watch Netflix!!” Tara stated. Instead, Netflix is unavailable, implying that the universe is attempting to convince me that I need to study more.” The technical troubles have not been noted on Netflix’s social media pages or on the Netflix service status page.