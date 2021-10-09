Netflix has announced that That ’70s Show will return as That ’90s Show.

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher starred in the original sitcom, which followed the lives of young pals in a fictional Wisconsin town. From 1998 through 2006, it aired for eight seasons.

Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, the original series’ creators, will oversee the spin-off, while cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will also return. According to Netflix, both performers will serve as executive producers.

That ’90s Show follows Leia, the daughter of Grace’s Eric and Laura Prepon’s Donna, who lives in Wisconsin in 1995.

Under the careful eyes of Rupp’s Kitty and Smith’s Red, she forms ties with a new generation of Point Place kids.

Netflix has announced that That ’90s Show will be a ten-episode series.

The young actors of That ’70s Show launched their careers in Hollywood, with different degrees of success.

Kutcher, 43, and Kunis, 38, rose to prominence as actors and are now married with two children.

Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama, and Lisa Robin Kelly all appeared in the film.

Masterson, 45, is facing rape charges in Los Angeles and is presently awaiting trial.