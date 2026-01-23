Netflix Documentary Reveals Arrest Footage of Lucy Letby

Newly released footage of Lucy Letby’s arrest is set to feature in a highly anticipated Netflix documentary shedding light on the chilling case of the former neonatal nurse. The 36-year-old Letby is currently serving 15 whole-life sentences after being convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to kill seven others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The 90-minute documentary, “The Investigation of Lucy Letby,” will provide an unprecedented look at her arrest, including never-before-seen footage of Letby being apprehended in bed at her Hereford home. In the trailer for the film, Letby is seen bewildered under a duvet as a police officer informs her of her rights and formally arrests her for the murders. She is later shown being escorted from the property, still in a grey fleece dressing gown over her tracksuit. As she is handcuffed, Letby can be seen crying and saying an emotional goodbye to her beloved cats, Tigger and Smudge, before being led away by officers.

Revealing Interviews and Police Evidence

Alongside the arrest footage, the documentary will include significant new evidence, including Letby’s police interviews. In one segment, Detective Sergeant Danielle Stonier presses Letby on a “confession” note found during a search of her property, which reportedly read, “I killed them on purpose.” Letby declines to comment in response. In another tense exchange, Letby expresses remorse, claiming, “I felt like I had only ever done my best for those babies… I loved my job, and it was all spiraling out of control.”

For the first time, the mother of one of Letby’s victims also shares her perspective in the documentary, offering a personal and harrowing insight into the impact of the crimes. The show will further explore the global media frenzy surrounding Letby’s trial, the social media uproar, and the ongoing debates about the validity of her conviction.

Despite being convicted, Letby’s case has continued to draw attention, especially after Cheshire Constabulary revealed last week that they would not pursue additional charges related to further infant deaths. However, further investigations into possible offenses at Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital are still under consideration.

The full documentary is scheduled for global release on Netflix on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.