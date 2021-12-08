Netflix, Delta Airlines, and others are stranded due to a major Amazon Web Services outage.

On Tuesday, Amazon Web Services experienced a severe outage throughout their web-hosting services, preventing many people from accessing Netflix, Delta Airlines, and other popular services.

Claims of troubles with Amazon Web Services began trickling in at 10:30 EST Tuesday morning, according to DownDetector, a famous website that tracks reports of internet service outages.

Popular services such as Disney+, Venmo, the McDonald’s app, Capital One, Roku, and many others experienced outages.

The disruptions were caused by problems with Amazon’s Virginia-based US-east-1 servers. As of about 3:30 p.m. EST, the firm had posted updates on the service’s status website informing that the problem had been found, that they are working on a solution, and that they have observed some progress, but there was no ETA for when services will be fully recovered.

According to Business Insider, the outage affected Amazon’s other services, including Ring smart home systems, Amazon Echo smart speakers, and its movie and music streaming platforms, in addition to third-party sites.

According to the Associated Press, Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik Inc, a network intelligence business, believes the outage was not instigated by a single entity with malicious intent. He explained that disruptions comparable to Tuesday’s had occurred in recent months and years, demonstrating how the internet sector has evolved.

“These disruptions are becoming more and more the result of automation and centralization of administration,” he said. “As a result of the operational complexity, this leads to outages that are difficult to totally avoid but have a significant impact when they occur.” Many governments, institutions, and businesses, including AP, use the company’s cloud computing services.

According to the company, the outage also hampered Amazon’s ability to deliver status updates.

“Because AWS is the largest cloud provider and us-east-1 is their largest data center, any outage has a significant impact on many popular websites and other internet services,” Madory explained.

According to Madory, Kentik was reporting a 26 percent decline in traffic to Netflix, which was one of the main web-based services hit by the outage.

Customers attempting to book or change flights with Delta Air Lines were experiencing connectivity issues.

Delta representative Morgan Durrant said, “Delta is working fast to restore functionality to our AWS-supported phone lines.”

The airline expressed regret. This is a condensed version of the information.