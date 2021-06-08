Nepal has resumed its vaccination campaign after receiving doses from China.

Nepal’s delayed coronavirus vaccination campaign was restarted with one million doses donated by China after the Himalayan country appealed to the international community for assistance due to a scarcity of doses.

Thousands of people, all 64 years old, formed a queue outside immunization centers before they even opened.

In the following days, people aged 60 to 63 will be scheduled.

The immunization program in Nepal began in January, but was halted when India experienced a coronavirus outbreak and prohibited exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine it makes.

Nepal had received one million AstraZeneca doses from India and had paid for two million more, but only half of the cargo had arrived.

As a result, 1.4 million patients over 65 who received a first dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccination are still waiting for their second dose.

The first contribution of 800,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China in March was swiftly consumed.

Nepal’s desperate requests to foreign governments and international funding agencies were repeated multiple times.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and wrote to the presidents of India, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

China has supplied another one million pills this month.

“Today I am the happiest person in the planet.

At a vaccine center in Kathmandu, businessman Pawan Khanal remarked, “I finally got the vaccine and I am now protected.”

“I want to express my gratitude to the government.”

Another vaccine recipient, Gopal Shrestha, who came with his wife, stated, “Not only myself, but my family is a lot safer now that we had our vaccine.”

Officials from the city and health department expressed their frustration at not being able to provide answers to people in critical need of immunizations.

“Everyone wants to get vaccinated and protect themselves,” said city council member Saroj Dhoj Mulmi.

After a lockdown imposed when infections spiked, Nepal’s coronavirus cases are dropping.

Hospitals were treating patients in corridors, parking garages, and waiting areas in April and May, despite drug and oxygen shortages.

On Monday, 4,472 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded, over half of the daily totals reported last month.