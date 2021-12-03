Neil Olshey, the president of the Trail Blazers, was fired amid allegations of a toxic work environment.

Neil Olshey, the team’s president and general manager, was fired by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, citing claims of breaking the team’s code of conduct and creating a toxic work environment.

“The Portland Trail Blazers organization has chosen to fire General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey, effective immediately, due to violations of the Portland Trail Blazers’ Code of Conduct,” the team announced in a statement.

The statement went on to say, “We will not publicize or discuss the findings of that sensitive investigation out of respect for individuals who participated candidly in it. We are optimistic that these adjustments will contribute to a more positive and courteous workplace.” Joe Cronin will serve as the Trail Blazers’ interim general manager, according to the statement, while the “organization’s leadership conducts a search for a permanent replacement.” Olshey’s firing comes after the team engaged an outside law firm to undertake an impartial investigation, according to the organization’s announcement. According to ESPN, the O’Melveny & Myers law firm was engaged to look into “concerns about the workplace climate by non-player personnel at the practice facility.”

Olshey allegedly fostered a poisonous workplace climate, according to Yahoo Sports, which cited unidentified league sources. According to the November report, some of the team’s employees also claimed that Olshey had bullied and intimidated them. Olshey never had an official complaint made against him during his time with the Trail Blazers, according to the anonymous sources who told the outlet in November.

Olshey joined the Trail Blazers in 2012 after working in the front office of the Los Angeles Clippers. Olshey is most known for drafting Damian Lillard with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. Since then, Lillard has remained with the franchise, guiding them to eight consecutive playoff berths.

The franchise underwent another organizational shift in November, when Dewayne Hankins, the team’s Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President, was promoted to president of basketball operations.

"He will succeed Chris McGowan, President & CEO, who will step down from the post on November 26, 2021, after nine successful years," the Trail Blazers stated in a statement.