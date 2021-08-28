Neil and Lora Fachie, two golden para-cyclists, won Paralympic gold in Tokyo.

On a spectacular start to day four of the Tokyo Paralympics for Great Britain, husband and wife cyclists Neil and Lora Fachie each grabbed gold in world-record manner.

Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham of Aberdeen snatched first place on the podium in the men’s B 1000m time trial in 58.038 seconds, narrowly ahead of compatriot James Ball.

Lora then completed an incredible story at the Izu Velodrome, defeating Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy in the final of the women’s B 3000m solo pursuit in an unheard time of 3:19.560 with teammate Corrine Hall.

The victories were ParalympicGB’s tenth and eleventh gold medals of the Games.

“We knew today was going to be a big day for the team,” Neil Fachie said Channel 4.

“We were the first medal ride, so we had to deliver. Not only did we deliver, but we also saw our teammate (Ball) win silver and shatter the world record.

“We assumed we’d have to smash it (the world record) in order to win gold. I knew we’d be able to move quickly. The goal has been to shatter the 59-second barrier; we came close to breaking the 58-second barrier. It’s incredible.

“Then to see my wife win gold was absolutely unbelievable. What a day it’s been. This is something you will never forget.”

“I’ve never successfully defended a title before, so I’m overjoyed, and it’s been a fantastic day,” Lora Fachie remarked. It has always been a boyhood desire of mine to hold a world record, and I am now, owing to this one (Hall).”

After setting the pace with a time of 59.503 seconds, Neil Fachie won by 1.2 seconds, putting Ball and his pilot Lewis Stewart in second place.

After winning gold in London 2012 and silver in Rio 2016, the 37-year-old now has three Paralympic medals in the race.

Lora Fachie won her third Paralympic gold after winning two golds in Brazil five years earlier.

In addition to the Fachie family’s dominance and Ball’s silver, rookie Sophie Unwin won bronze amid a fantastic spell of activity.

Unwin and tandem partner Jenny Holl finished third in a time of 3:23.446, behind Lora Fachie and Dunlevy, by defeating Griet Hoet of Belgium in a. “The summary has come to an end.”