Neighbourhood terrorized by e-bike-riding “ninjas”

Residents on a Merseyside estate claim that “ninjas” on electric bikes have terrorized them.

According to one woman from Netherton, who spoke to the ECHO: “The Sefton Estate [Stonyfield, Waterside, Harrops Croft, and Higher End Park] has been terrorized by ninjas on electric bikes.

“Someone is going to die whizzing around at 60 mph or more.

READ MORE: Man slammed for embarrassing a ‘well-dressed beggar’ in Formby Village who was only begging for 20p

“Absolute knuckleheads.”

After seeing a Merseyside Police post on Facebook, the woman felt compelled to come forward.

Following concerns of reckless riding in the region, Merseyside Police confiscated an electric bike in nearby Seaforth on Saturday (June 19), according to the post.

“We routinely confiscate illicit bikes and understand the impact that their use can have on our communities, both in terms of the noise they produce and the fear and danger they cause,” said Sefton Community Policing Chief Inspector Mike O’Malley.

“Criminals frequently use such bikes in their unlawful activities, and we will continue to pursue those who hurt our communities.

“Each piece of information we receive and each bike we recover increases our resolve to address these challenges for the benefit of our communities.

“We can prevent such vehicles from being utilized on the streets before it is too late if we know where they are being housed.

“We recognize that many of our neighbourhoods are still plagued with dangerously ridden motorcycles, and I want to reassure residents that we will continue our aggressive patrols aimed at these individuals in order to keep you safe.”

Anyone with information is advised to call police at 101, or dial 999 in an emergency or if a crime is currently being committed.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111, @MerPolCC on Twitter, or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, 24 hours a day.