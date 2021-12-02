Neighbors’surround’ a man seen late at night on a woman’s drive.

Patrycja Mitera said her neighbors attempted a “citizens’ arrest” at her home in Hooton, so police were summoned.

Patrycja, who lives along Roften Way in Ellesmere Port’s Palladian Gardens, said her neighbors recently put up a “community group chat” to ensure “everyone is safe at all times.”

The 26-year-old told The Washington Newsday that she was at home with her fiancé when she noticed a ruckus outside her front door at 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Her neighbors had observed a man in her drive, she claimed, and “”We put him under citizen’s arrest and surrounded him until the cops arrived.”

“What the neighbors did, in my perspective, was truly heroic,” Patrycja stated.”

“They’ve been incredibly brave to do that for everyone,” she continued, “and I want to thank everyone in the community for their efforts.”

A 50-year-old Liverpool man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to burgle, according to Cheshire Police.

The man is currently being held in police custody and is assisting officers with their investigations.

Karl and Rob, Patrycja’s neighbors, were the “primary heroes of the night,” according to Patrycja, but many more neighbors joined in and offered assistance later.