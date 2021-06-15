Neighbors who made “lives a misery” were kicked out of the house.

Neighbors were evicted from a home in St Helens after “disrupting the community” and “making lives a misery.”

Merseyside Police and St Helens Council revealed this week that the courts had issued a Closure Notice for 34 Ghyll Grove in St Helens.

It comes after the police received reports from members of the public about narcotics and anti-social behavior at the place, according to the force.

READ MORE: Police stop the road after a woman is hit by a car.

The occupants “will no longer be able to disrupt our community,” according to Merseyside Police.

The St Helens Police team posted on Facebook: “Merseyside Police have successfully acquired a Closure Notice from the courts for 34 Ghyll Grove, WA11, in collaboration with Chrissy Nevitt from St Helens council.

“This occurred as a result of public reports of drugs and ASB at the location, which were investigated by your neighborhood police officers.

“With the force of a court order, the occupiers have been evicted from the address and will no longer be able to disrupt our neighborhood. Thank you for the citizens’ and partner agencies’ support.”

Councillor Jeanie Bell, Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities at St Helens Borough Council, said: “Merseyside Police, in collaboration with the council, have addressed a significant issue of anti-social behavior and drug use in the community, which had been wreaking havoc on local residents’ lives.

“Our housing staff works constantly to address these concerns and find solutions in order to prevent anyone from losing their house before it becomes necessary to consider closure. However, in rare circumstances, such as this one, action is required after all preventative measures have been exhausted in order to safeguard the larger population.

“Our Landlord & Tenant Liaison Officer met with the tenants several times in recent months and collaborated with the council’s homelessness early intervention and prevention team as well as the landlord on the issue.

“We appreciate Merseyside Police’s hard work, as well as citizens’ patience, understanding, and information that has helped us with this case.”

class=reach-adyoulike “ad-placeholder is a term used to describe a piece of advertising that ad-placeholder–adyoulike. Summary ends.