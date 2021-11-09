Neighbors were evacuated when a house caught fire and a man was arrested.

After a house caught fire, a guy was detained on suspicion of arson.

At 12:04 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Sextant Close in Runcorn after reports of a fire on the ground floor.

Four fire engines, four police cars, and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene, where residents of the house and surrounding properties were evacuated and checked for injuries.

Because he’s no longer ‘the same man,’ a paedophile walks free.

At the site, firefighters administered first aid to one person.

Two fire engines, a police cruiser, and an ambulance are seen in photos supplied by the Runcorn police branch of Cheshire Constabulary.

A spokesperson for Runcorn police claimed on Facebook that one man was detained for arson with the intent to endanger life.

According to the spokesperson: “Officers were dispatched to Sextant Close in the early hours of morning after receiving a report of a planned home fire.

A total of four fire engines and a couple of police patrols were on the scene.

“Soon later, an ambulance arrived to check on the residents of nearby homes.

“There were no injuries reported, and the fire was contained to the residence where it started.

“One male has been arrested for Arson with Intent to Endanger Life as a result of their irresponsible behavior, with no regard for others.”

The house’s gas supply was turned off, and the property was ventilated with a huge fan.

Firefighters were on the scene for around an hour and 45 minutes in total.

Cheshire Fire & Rescue stated in a statement: “A fire was reported at a home in Sextant Close, and firefighters were dispatched.

“When crews arrived, they discovered that the fire had spread to the bottom floor of the building.

“Residents of the property as well as others in the surrounding area were evacuated.

“To put out the fires, four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus deployed two hose reel jets and a covering jet.

“The property’s gas supply was cut off.

“The property was ventilated with a huge fan.

“At the site, firefighters administered first aid to one victim.

“The crews were there for around one hour and 45 minutes.”