Neighbors take a robber accused of stealing a car to the ground.

Neighbors with bleary eyes restrained and held a suspected auto thief until police came.

Yesterday morning, Merseyside Police announced it is investigating a number of car thefts on an estate in Bebington (October 28).

Neighbors had noticed a suspicious man acting suspiciously and intervened when he appeared to be breaking into a car.

One of the residents in the Derwent and Kennet Road neighborhoods who was impacted posted on Facebook to warn others.

The following was taken from the post: “Please inspect your automobiles this morning. Last night, several homes were broken into.

“The perpetrator was apprehended in the act, detained until police came, and arrested on the spot.”

The individual was detained carrying a bag full of suspected stolen things, according to the post.

Several neighbors from surrounding streets responded, confirming that their vehicles had been broken into and that they had been damaged.

A 30-year-old Moreton man was arrested after police discovered a variety of suspected stolen items.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that a 30-year-old Moreton man was detained shortly before 2 a.m. this morning in Bebington after a series of car thefts (28 October).

“Neighbors had noticed the man acting strangely, and he was captured as he seemed to be breaking into a car.

“Officers arrived and discovered a number of goods that were considered to be stolen. The investigation is still ongoing.

“The individual was escorted to a police station where he would be questioned by detectives on suspicion of theft and vehicle interference.”

Please call @MerPoLCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 0063 of 28 October if you have any information or things that have gone missing from your car in the Bebington area.