Neighbors rush to the rescue of an elderly who had been waiting for an ambulance for 15 hours.

Neighbors came to the aid of an elderly guy who had broken his hip and was facing a 15-hour wait for an ambulance.

When the man slumped near his home in Runcorn on November 2, local neighbours shielded him from the rain.

They dialed 999 to get an ambulance for the senior, but when they were told it would take “15 hours,” they took matters into their own hands.

Joanne McLoughlin, a 52-year-old carer, was one of many who pitched in, using umbrellas to keep rain off her 70-year-old neighbor for three hours.

“We had to collect some umbrellas, we got a few of duvets from our house, my kid came out,” Ms McLoughlin told PA news agency. He’s literally on the damp concrete he’d stumbled on with a hot water bottle.” She went on to say that the man, who PA did not name, has suffered four heart attacks and is diabetic.

Six of the neighbors, including Ms McLoughlin, were able to lift up the man and lie him flat in a car before driving him to a nearby hospital.

“We didn’t know what to do with the poor man because he was on the side that he’d harmed,” Ms McLoughlin explained.

“He wanted to sit up, but he was in excruciating pain.”

“When his complexion turned that pearly color, I thought to myself, ‘Oh, God, we need to get him there as quickly as possible.'”

Ms McLoughlin initially dialed 999 and was promised that emergency services would arrive “as soon as we can,” but when she called back half an hour later, she was told that an ambulance would take “15 hours.”

According to the neighbor, the man has since had a hip replacement at the hospital.

“The ambulance service is highly busy,” a representative for the North West Ambulance Service stated. While we recognize that this may cause some people to wait longer for an ambulance, our staff is working exceptionally hard to guarantee that everyone who need one receives one.

“The event occurred during a period of record ambulance delays, with average callout times for potentially life-threatening situations being double the national average.

