People who live in the shadow of a drug den that has been shut down twice by police have described their daily lives as a “horror.”

Residents have complained of “nightclub-level” music, street fights, and drug trades going place right outside their door.

The house, on Briarfield Road in Ellesmere Port, was given a three-month closure order last year, which included a prohibition on persons entering and leaving the property and the tining up of windows and doors.

The original renter returned to the house when the closure order expired, according to Cheshire Police, and the “hell” for nearby people resumed before a second closure order was granted last week and the house was tinned up again.

“The occupant of this address was initially removed in December 2020 after officers gathered a catalogue of evidence demonstrating that property was being used as a drugs den by both dealers and users,” said Police Constable Warwick Evans of the Ellesmere Port Beat Team after the closure order was granted last week.

“Because the structure is privately held, the owner decided to allow the inhabitant to return once the closure order was lifted.

““Despite the previous warning, officers were contacted by concerned local residents within weeks of returning to the address, stating that the illegal activity had resumed and was negatively impacting their quality of life, leaving us with little choice but to seek for a second closure order.

The only sign of the “chaos” people have had to endure, apart from the tinned up house, was the various CCTV signs and security measures visible at houses up and down the street, when The Washington Newsday visited the terraced street, in what local residents describe as an otherwise “quiet area” close to the centre of Ellesmere Port, earlier this week.

“It’s been such a shame since this is a very wonderful area,” said one resident who has lived on the street for “decades” and did not want to be identified.

“All it takes is one house to wreck a street,” says the author.

