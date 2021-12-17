Neighbors in bungalows would be “boxed in” by the “ridiculous” flat layout.

A proposal for new flats in Wirral has been rejected due to concerns that it will overshadow a nearby home.

Blueoak Estates’ design for six flats at 11 Caldy Road in West Kirby, Wirral, was denied by Wirral Council’s Planning Committee last night, citing concerns that it would be overpowering.

A development for six flats at 7 Caldy Road has already been authorized by the developer.

Some councillors believe the design for 11 Caldy Road should be halted because it would result in number nine being overshadowed by two flat blocks.

Jenny Johnson, a Conservative councillor who represents West Kirby and Thurstaston, said the flats would be overbearing and would deprive residents of daylight and sunlight at 9 Caldy Road.

Conservative ally Andrew Gardner was against the plan, calling it “ridiculous” because it would place a bungalow between two much larger structures.

The development did respect the height of surrounding buildings, according to a statement read on behalf of Jon Suckley of Blueoak Estates, and large plots in Wirral need to be developed to make a constructive contribution to the housing supply.

Labour’s Paul Stuart, on the other hand, claimed that if this was offered in his Seacombe district, no one would complain.

While his Labour colleague Steve Foulkes claimed he had a small garden and moved around it to get some light, adding, “that’s what normal people do.”

Conservative councillor Kathy Hodson, however, retorted to Labour councillors’ comments, saying she came to committee with an open mind and would be just as concerned about the application if it were in Seacombe.

The design was also rejected by the committee’s chair, Liberal Democrat Stuart Kelly, who said it may leave residents of 9 Caldy Road feeling “boxed in.”

Ultimately, Labour voted against the scheme, but Cllr Foulkes expressed concern that the vote could create a precedent for a two-tier planning system in which one person’s sunlight is prioritized over another’s.

Cllr Hodson, on the other hand, refuted his claim, claiming that she does not vote in this manner.