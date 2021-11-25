Neighbors have complained that the woman is making them feel dangerous, so she has been forced to leave the flat.

Police have now closed down the flat in Ellesmere Port, which had been plagued by anti-social behavior and drug-related activity.

Cheshire Police and For Housing have received multiple reports of antisocial behavior and drug-related activity at a residence on Warkworth Court over the last year.

This has included noise complaints, criminal damage, and claims of a large number of people visiting the address at all hours of the day and night.

“Residents in neighboring properties feel insecure in their own homes,” according to Cheshire Police.

Officers from the Ellesmere Port ASB Team presented a catalogue of evidence to Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 24, and were granted a three-month closure order.

The 38-year-old lady who lives at the address has been ordered to vacate the premises and find other lodging.

For the next three months, all windows and doors will be boarded up. Anyone entering the address during that time is breaking the law and could be arrested.

Ellesmere Port Partnership Co-Ordinator Police Constable Warwick Evans said: “The action taken today is a proactive and good reaction to the local community’s concerns.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own homes, and the comfort that this closure order will offer to local residents cannot be overstated.

“The activity at this address was completely inappropriate, and I am confident that the closure order is the best outcome for the community and will have a beneficial influence on the surrounding region.

“Residents can now go about their everyday lives with the knowledge that the order has been issued and that anyone who violates it will face legal action.

“I’d want to express my gratitude to For Housing for all of their assistance throughout this case, and I hope that this resolution serves as a reminder that people who choose to act in this manner risk losing their homes as a result of their conduct.”

Residents are encouraged to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any concerns.