Neighbors claim family held strange candlelit ‘Yoruba’ rituals after a suspicious house fire in Queens.

A nine-year-old child was died in a fire in his Queens home on Sunday morning, where his family apparently practiced strange lighting religious rites.

According to the New York Post, officers discovered Matthew Pichardo unconscious inside the multi-family property at 69-37 Hillmeyer Avenue in Far Rockaway around 6.25 a.m.

Pichardo and three other people were evacuated to St. Johns Hospital, but the youngster died as a result of his injuries. The three others are stated to be in good health.

According to the NY Daily News, which cited sources, the house fire was deemed suspicious, and investigators are investigating if it was a case of arson. Neighbors, on the other hand, blamed the fire on the family’s African “Yoruba” religious rites.

According to a neighbor, the boy’s family utilized lit candles and performed animal sacrifices on a regular basis.

The New York Post quoted building owner Chezy Fishback as stating, “I witness them butchering animals, sitting in a circle with their hands over their eyes, pouring the blood just where the fire started.” “They do it all the time,” says the narrator. “I’ve been slaughtering animals all weekend,” Fishback stated.

According to another neighbor, the family performed the ceremonies every night.

“The drum, the beat. This is from Africa, which is where I was born. “However, no one does that anymore,” the neighbor told The Washington Post.

At least 20 votive candles were discovered by FDNY officials in the kitchen and yard. Crates of live animals, naked life-size dolls, things that looked like animal bones, and other knickknacks were also on display. According to the Daily News, there was also a little shrine inside the fire-ravaged residence.

Meanwhile, Matthew’s uncle, Francisco Lopez, told the New York Post that he attempted to save his nephew from the fire. Lopez admitted to practicing Yoruba and claimed that his sister Vanessa Nieves woke him up.

Lopez told The Washington Post, “My sister came beating on my door about 6:20 this morning, screaming.” “She exclaimed, ‘He’s stuck!’ I can’t seem to pull him out of bed! I can’t see anything because of the thick smoke.”

Lopez recalled, “I went to her door on the opposite side of the house, and the fire was at her door.” I returned with the fire extinguisher, but it had no effect. I tried to empty it all, but the flames were too big.”

To save the infant, Lopez said he smashed the bedroom window with a golf club, but the flames flew out. He claimed, however, that he had no idea how the fire started.