Neighbors block lorries to prevent a family park from being “destroyed.”

Neighbors have established a picket line to stop construction equipment from starting work on parks that will be converted into 3G football grounds.

Residents in Bootle have started a campaign to protect Orrell Park Mount from Sefton Council’s plans to create 3G football pitches on the green space.

Protesters, police, and construction workers continued their standoff this morning, with neighbors forming a picket line and fencing off the area to prevent lorries from entering.

Carole McEwen, one of the protest organizers, told The Washington Newsday, “We’ve been there since last Monday.” They attempted to enter the field without warning last Monday to begin building, thereby cutting off the community’s access. ” Opponents of the football pitches believe that Sefton Council’s public participation approach was “flawed.” Residents have claimed that the council imposed lockdown to keep them from opposing to the proposal.

Sefton Council denies this, arguing that it has taken steps to address residents’ concerns, such as installing soundproofing and enforcing strict operating hours to prevent light pollution.

Despite allegations to the contrary, the council has publicly rejected selling the property and maintained that it is still in their control.

Carole, on the other side, believes the council’s actions overlook the broader issue, which is that any building on the property would be unwelcome since it is “so valuable to the community.”

Carole explained, “They got this through during lockdown.” We’ve requested a public inquiry into the unsatisfactory consultation process because it was rushed through with little input and transparency.

“There was not the same level of protest and support as there would have been in other situations because the majority of the population was uninformed of the idea and plans.”

“They sent letters to 12 households, which I feel is their legal obligation to warn the people who live next door,” one homeowner adds. “However, they should have contacted the surrounding community and engaged them in a conversation about something so important.”

