Neighbors attacked in an attempt to break up a brawl between two youngsters.

After attempting to stop two youths from fighting, three persons were reportedly attacked and one was sent to the hospital.

The horrifying incident is believed to have occurred in Warrington on Thursday, September 16.

Just before 1 p.m., police received reports of a brawl between two teenage guys on Pasture Lane.

Several neighbors are alleged to have attempted to intervene, and one of the adolescents is said to have fled the scene.

After then, another child is said to have arrived and allegedly assaulted a 59-year-old man, injuring him.

A youngster is also reported to have attacked two women, ages 29 and 54, who suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

The 59-year-old man was transported to the hospital with injuries to his body.

Cheshire Police said the investigation is still underway and that anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

“Police received allegations of an argument between two adolescent boys on Pasture Lane in Warrington shortly before 1pm on Thursday 16 September,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“After a number of surrounding people interfered, one of the teens left the area, while another kid arrived on the scene and is accused of assaulting a 59-year-old man, resulting in injuries that required medical care.

“One of the teens also assaulted two women, ages 29 and 54, who sustained minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and provide the reference number IML 1086243.”