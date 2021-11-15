Neighbors are’shocked’ after a taxi explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

The automobile explosion and subsequent arrests near Liverpool Women’s Hospital and Rutland Avenue were reported as “shocking” by members of the public.

Following a car explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital yesterday, three men were arrested under the Terrorism Act (November 14).

One man died, while another was injured, according to police.

Three terror arrests shake Liverpool after a hospital car blast, according to live reports.

Moments before the Liverpool hospital explosion, a hero cab driver ‘locked attacker in car’ and’stopped calamity.’

Specialist police were called to the scene around 11 a.m. on Sunday.