Neighbors are’shaken’ after a man with stab wounds is discovered on a peaceful street.

After a man was stabbed on their neighborhood, neighbors on a ‘peaceful’ street were left’shaken.’

At 4.50 a.m. on November 24, officers were dispatched to Union Street in Seacombe, Wallasey, following complaints of a brawl between two individuals.

The victim was brought to the hospital with significant stab wound injuries after emergency services were called to the site.

The victim’s condition has not changed.

After observing a heavy police presence and a cordon in place on Union Street and the adjacent Guildford Street, residents in the vicinity expressed their worries.

“I go up for work very early and see tons of cops at the bottom,” one woman told The Washington Newsday. “It wasn’t until I saw someone had been stabbed online that I knew someone had been stabbed.”

“I’m shook [sic], nothing ever happens on this road, it’s quite peaceful.”

“I heard a lad was in the hospital, and I hope he’s doing well and recovering quickly.”

“There were a load of cops here this morning, like around four or five police cars at the bottom,” another woman who lives on the street remarked, “but I didn’t think anything of it when I was walking [my little son]to the shop.”

“It’s such a calm street, and we’ve never had any difficulties down here except for the occasional snafu, but that usually goes away.”

“I didn’t hear anything last night, but hearing anything like that happen on your road is terrifying.”

Another person who spoke to The Washington Newsday said that a friend who tried to rescue the victim had to remove blood-stained garments off them and send it over to authorities as evidence.

The Heart of Egremont Community Centre’s trustees said police had been in and out of the café all day making inquiries and were ‘thankful’ for the tea and coffee.

The attacker is alleged to have fled the scene in the way of Rice Lane, prompting detectives to launch a house-to-house, witness, and CCTV inquiry.

“This is an awful act,” Detective Inspector Mike Fletcher stated.”

