Neighbors allegedly gangraped two minor girls and then forced-fed them poison.

Two younger siblings were allegedly raped by four guys in India, who then killed the two girls by forcing them to drink poison, according to authorities.

The assailants lived in a village near the victim’s home in the Indian state of Haryana. Following the event, they allegedly threatened the children’s mother, threatening to inform the authorities that the children had been bitten by a snake. An autopsy report, however, revealed that the victims had been sexually molested before to their deaths. According to News 18, the four males were charged and apprehended by police on Tuesday.

The identities of the suspects and the victim have not been revealed by the authorities. The four guys, aged 22 to 25, are said to have broken into the victims’ home on August 5th night. They raped the 14 and 16-year-old girls after threatening their mother, authorities alleged, and then forced them to drink an insecticide.

The suspects told the mother to characterize the event as a snake bite as the girls’ condition began to deteriorate during the night. The girls were brought to a hospital in Delhi, some 35 miles from Sonipat, after the police were notified, but they did not survive.

“Initially, the mother of the girls told medical authorities that the two sisters had been bitten by a snake because she was afraid for her life,” Ravi Kumar, an investigating officer, said. “However, because we had suspicions, we interrogated the woman extensively, and she broke down and told the true story,” Kumar added, according to The Times of India.

While her parents were out for a family ceremony, a 15-year-old girl from Muzaffarnagar, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly raped by four teens. While the girl was sleeping with her younger brother, the suspects made their way into her house. Before sexually abusing his sister, the armed suspects allegedly intimidated the children and kept the boy at gunpoint. The adolescent girl passed out, and her brother told her parents of the incident. The accused were detained on gang rape, house trespass, criminal intimidation, and sexual abuse of a juvenile charges.