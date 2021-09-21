Neighborly, a US brand, purchased Pimlico Plumbers.

Pimlico Plumbers, central London’s leading independent residential and commercial service and maintenance company, has been acquired by Neighborly, the world’s largest franchisee of home service companies.

Neighborly now has 29 brands across 19 service verticals and almost 1,500 colleagues working in nine countries, thanks to the acquisition of Pimlico, which is a corporate-owned subsidiary.

Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly, said, “We are excited to be expanding our global footprint with the inclusion of Pimlico as the next subsidiary brand to join our global network of home service professionals.”

“Pimlico’s broad range of trade services, as well as its outstanding customer service, perfectly connect with Neighborly’s mission to develop a large service community known for giving extraordinary experiences. We’re looking forward to the expansion that this acquisition will bring to both Pimlico and Neighborly.”

Pimlico was founded in 1979 by Charlie Mullins with the intention of providing “More Than Just Plumbers” as a service and maintenance company.

While Mullins began his business by working from home with only a second-hand vehicle and a bag of equipment, the company now generates approximately £52 million in annual revenue and is known as the UK’s first branded plumbing company as well as one of the most well-known construction services organizations in the world.

Heating, plumbing, baths, drainage, electrics, and other services are available from Pimlico. The company takes satisfaction in executing more than 100,000 service works for central London residents and businesses each year with the help of more than 400 workers.

“Neighborly is well-known around the world as the driving force behind so many well-known brands in the home repair and maintenance industry,” said Scott Mullins, Pimlico’s President and CEO.

“Neighborly’s established track record for growth and devotion to its Code of Values promises that we’ve discovered a like-minded company that can help us grow, even after Pimlico’s 40-plus years of autonomous business success. This is a significant worldwide milestone for both businesses, and I am looking forward to the further innovation and prosperity that will undoubtedly follow.”

