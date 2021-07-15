Neighbor is beheaded for allegedly practicing witchcraft, and the severed head is paraded about town.

Authorities in India say a 35-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Monday for beheading his elderly neighbor and parading with the victim’s severed head for kilometres.

According to The Times of India, the culprit was apprehended after footage and images of the horrifying occurrence in Garriabad, a town in the central state of Chhattisgarh, went popular on social media.

According to the authorities, the suspect, Madhav Gond, had frequent disagreements with his 65-year-old neighbor, Karan Singh, over the latter’s belief in witchcraft.

Singh, according to Gond, used to purposely harm his crops by letting livestock loose on his property. According to the media site, Singh assured the cops that he would also invite pigs into his property. According to the authorities, because Gond regarded pigs to be “untouchable,” he had to clean up his entire farm, which led to more arguments between them.

Singh allegedly utilized witchcraft to impair his family’s health, causing them all to become ill, according to the accused.

Gond went to Singh’s residence Monday night, enraged by all of these events, and hacked him to death with an ax. The man’s severed head was then carried in his hand, terrorizing the streets. Gond went throughout town for roughly 12 miles, doing what he called a “daring act,” according to news station News18.

Some villagers recorded and posted videos and images of Gond on social media. He was arrested and charged with murder by the police, and he appeared in court on Tuesday. The crime is still being investigated, according to the police.

A father and son were beaten to death by their fellow villagers in India last month on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

Luka Dalabehera and his son Anak Dalabehera of Odisha’s eastern state were summoned from their home and allegedly attacked in a nearby forest. Luka perished on the spot, but Anak managed to flee. However, he eventually died at home as a result of his injuries. After the village chief reported the event to the police, a case was filed against the accused.