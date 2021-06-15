Ned Beatty, who starred in Deliverance and Superman, has died at the age of 83.

Ned Beatty, the actor whose breakthrough performance in 1972’s Deliverance put him on a long, prolific, and successful career, has died at the age of 83.

Deborah Miller, Beatty’s manager, confirmed that he died of natural causes on Sunday at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by friends and family.

Beatty was cast in Deliverance as Bobby Trippe, the happy-go-lucky member of a male river-boating group terrorized by backwoods bullies, following years in provincial theatre.

The sequence in which Trippe is viciously attacked became the film’s most memorable sequence, establishing Beatty as an actor whose name audiences may not have known but whose face they recognized immediately.

“There is a lot of ‘I recognize you!’ for people like me. I recognize you! What have I observed you wearing?'” Beatty made the comment in 1992.

Beatty had only one Academy Award nomination for his part as corporate executive Arthur Jensen in 1976’s Network, although he contributed to some of the most successful films of the era and worked ceaselessly, with over 150 films and television episodes to his credit.

He was equally memorable as Otis, Lex Luther’s dumb henchman in the first two Christopher Reeve Superman films, and as the bigoted sheriff in White Lightning.

Additionally, All The President’s Men, The Front Page, Nashville, and The Big Easy were produced.

He indicated in a 1977 interview why he chose the role of a supporting actor.

“Stars never want to throw a curveball at an audience, but my greatest joy comes from throwing curveballs,” he explained.

“Being a celebrity diminishes your effectiveness as an actor because you become an identifiable and somewhat predictable part of a product. You must keep your Ps and Qs straight and nurture your fans. However, I enjoy surprising the audience and performing the unexpected.”

In 1991, he was cast in a rare main part in the Irish film Hear My Song. It was warmly received but largely unseen in. The true story of great Irish tenor Josef Locke, who vanished at the height of a spectacular career. (This is a brief essay.)