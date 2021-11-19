Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate of any state, at 1.9 percent.

According to the Associated Press, Nebraska’s unemployment rate in October was the lowest of any state since data collection began in 1976. The 1.9 percent figure from last month was also the first time the state’s unemployment rate has ever dropped below 2%.

The October unemployment rate was published by Nebraska’s labor department and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and officials for both departments confirmed that it was the lowest in the nation’s history.

In a statement released Friday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts praised the accomplishment.

“Our excellent job growth, successful reemployment services, and amazing economic resiliency are reflected in the record rate. For anyone wishing to live the good life, Nebraska boasts a plethora of well-paying job options “added the governor.

Throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, Nebraska has had the lowest unemployment rate of any state in the United States. According to the Associated Press, the October rate of 1.9 percent was a tiny reduction from the near-two percent rate reported in September.

Unemployment rates in rural areas like Nebraska are often lower than the national average. According to the Associated Press, this is because there are often more critical occupations in the agriculture and food production sectors, there are fewer people per job, and those states have measures to reduce unemployment.

According to the state, 1,031,001 jobs were filled in October, up 10,718 from September. Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin also stated that non-farm employment, which excludes farm workers, increased by more than 30,000 people between October 2020 and October 2021.

Since before the epidemic, Nebraska has faced a chronic labor shortage, which has pushed up salaries and made it difficult for businesses to hire and develop. The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry released a study of its members earlier this month, and 92 percent of them said hiring competent workers was a high priority.

In the face of increased consumer demand, “a lot of manufacturers across the state are finding it tough to expand their operations,” said Bryan Slone, the chamber’s president.

The unemployment statistic, according to the OpenSky Policy Institute, a Nebraska-based tax policy think tank, is an incomplete depiction of the state's economic health.