Nearly two-thirds of Britons believe that society is “unequal.”

According to study, the proportion of people who believe that British society is uneven is at its highest level in nearly a quarter-century.

At the end of 2020, about two-thirds of those questioned by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) agreed that “ordinary working people do not get their fair share of the nation’s wealth.”

This is up from 57% in 2019 and represents the greatest percentage since 1998.

According to the annual British Social Attitudes survey, 64% think that there is “one law for the rich and one for the poor” – up from 56% in 2019.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, attitudes about the unemployed and assistance provision had shifted significantly more liberally, according to NatCen, and this movement was maintained.

Its yearly report was based on two online surveys: an extra one in July 2020 with 2,413 participants and a normal one in December with 3,964 participants.

At the end of last year, less than half of those polled (42 percent) felt that most unemployed persons in their area could find work if they really wanted one – the lowest percentage since 1996.

Almost a quarter (24%) want unemployment benefits to be prioritized for further government spending, up from 15% in 2018 and more than three times the proportion who thought this in 2007.

For the first time since the pandemic, less than half of individuals (45%) believe unemployment benefits are too expensive and discourage people from looking for work.

More than half of respondents (55%) say the benefits are insufficient and cause hardship.

“At the moment, it cannot be said that the pandemic looks set to inaugurate an era in which the public is keener than ever before for the welfare state to provide a substantial safety net for those of working age,” the report said, adding that attitudes toward the unemployed remain less favorable than they were in the 1980s and 1990s.

It also stated that the epidemic does not appear to have resulted in “record levels of support for government action to address inequality.”

More people than ever before expressed support for greater workplace flexibility, according to the report. “The summary has come to an end.”