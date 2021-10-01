Nearly half of the Afghan refugees at the Wisconsin base are children.

According to Brigadier General Christopher Norrie, approximately half of the nearly 13,000 Afghan refugees sheltered at Fort McCoy Army post in Wisconsin are children.

The United States Army and the Department of State provided media a tour of the army base on Thursday to show them where Afghan evacuees are being kept before being transported to more permanent dwellings.

Children were everywhere, according to the Associated Press. Children’s chalk drawings covered the sidewalks, and schools were packed with students of all ages learning English.

Fort McCoy is one of eight military bases throughout the country that are temporarily hosting tens of thousands of Afghan refugees who were forced to abandon their country after US forces left.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In recent weeks, Democratic U.S. Representatives Gwen Moore and Ilhan Omar have called for a probe of the post’s circumstances, after the Wisconsin State Journal revealed that many Afghans had not gotten new clothes and had to wait in long lines for meals.

Meanwhile, after one of the immigrants was accused with having sexual contact with a minor and another with abusing his wife, several Republicans questioned if the refugees were being properly vetted.

Reporters went on a tour of the refugees’ barracks, pausing to watch Afghans and soldiers play pickup soccer.

Families hung clothes to dry on fences. Although the barracks provide heat and hot water, and the station has eight self-serve laundromats, Norrie believes that washing and drying clothes at home is a bonding experience for Afghans.

Adults returned home with bags of food from the posts’ delis. From the porches of the barracks, groups of men watched the reporters pass by, while others observed through their windows. As the entourage passed, groups of children smiled and giggled.

Officials led reporters through a garment donation center where Afghan women were picking out clothes for their children. A health center and one of the post’s four cafeterias, which are open to evacuees, were also on the tour. With rows of tables and chairs, the space resembled a high school cafeteria. Chicken curry was served with bananas, oranges, and other fruits for lunch.

The evacuees have been grouped into eight “neighborhoods,” according to military officials. This is a condensed version of the information.