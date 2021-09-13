Nearly half of the $14 trillion spent on the Afghan war went to defense contractors, according to a new study.

According to a research released Monday that looked into how defense contractors profited from the war in Afghanistan, they pocketed up to half of the $14 trillion spent by the Pentagon since 9/11.

According to the analysis, much of the financing went to weapons suppliers, demonstrating how the United States’ reliance on contractors for war-zone activities set Afghanistan up for mission failure.

Military contractors engaged by the Department of Defense were given key war-zone logistics, such as handling gasoline convoys and staffing chow lines, in conflicts that the US became involved in after 9/11. Contractors also performed essential tasks like as training and equipping Afghan security personnel, who would later fall prey to the Taliban in an astonishingly short period of time.

Following the Taliban’s takeover, Vice President Joe Biden blamed Afghans.

He said last month, “We gave them every chance.” “What we couldn’t give them was the determination to fight.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The Taliban swiftly routed an Afghan government and military that Americans had spent 20 years and billions of dollars to build up in just a few weeks, before the US force had even concluded its pullout from Afghanistan.

However, William Hartung, the author of a paper released Monday by Brown University’s Costs of War project and the Center for International Policy, and others believe it’s critical that Americans look at the role of private contractors in the post-9/11 wars. Contractors allegedly paid protection money to warlords and the Taliban themselves in Afghanistan, and the Defense Department insisted on providing the Afghan air force with complicated Blackhawk helicopters and other aircraft that only U.S. contractors knew how to maintain.

When the Pentagon’s dependence on contractors backfired, Hartung, the director of the arms and security program at the Center for International Policy, observed, “If it was just the money, that would be awful enough.” “But the fact it undermined the mission and put troops at risk is even more outrageous.”

Before Biden began the final American exit from Afghanistan earlier this year, there were considerably more contractors in Afghanistan and Iraq than US troops.

Another Costs of War research estimated that 7,000 military personnel died in all post-9/11 battles, but nearly 8,000 contractors died.

