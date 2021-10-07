Nearly half of potential jurors in the Parkland suspect’s brawl trial admit bias and are thrown out.

About half of the 288 possible jurors in the trial of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz were disqualified after admitting they couldn’t set their personal views and biases about him aside.

Cruz is charged with battery for allegedly assaulting a jail officer nine months after the murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018. More than 100 potential jurors stated they could give Cruz a fair trial for his alleged assault on Sgt. Raymond Beltran during the preliminary stages of jury selection.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer determined that the amount was sufficient to select six jurors, plus alternates, by Oct. 18. The trial’s testimony is set to begin the next day and continue no more than a couple of days.

Because to the COVID-19 outbreak and disagreements over case evidence and testimony, the trial for the Parkland shooting, which left 17 people dead, has yet to be scheduled.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Meanwhile, a brawl over colored pencils erupted after a prospective juror in Wednesday’s first group of 32 cried after seeing Cruz in the courtroom for the third time in two days. Cruz, 23, was visibly agitated as a result, and one of his lawyers brought him the pencils and a sheet of paper.

The candidates were not told what case they were being evaluated for before entering the courtroom, but Cruz is well-known in Broward County, and many people knew him before he was presented.

Scherer asked each group of candidates whether they could put their prior knowledge and opinions about Cruz aside and assess the battery issue on its own terms. Approximately half of the 288 people who entered the courtroom over the two days stated they couldn’t. They were removed, along with the three sobbing candidates and others who stated that they were unable to attend due to job or personal obligations.

After the first batch of jurors was screened on Wednesday, prosecutor Maria Schneider accused Cruz’s lawyers of providing him colored pencils in order to make him appear sympathetic in front of the potential jurors.

“They’re doing that to give the impression that he’s a child, that his mentality is challenged,” Schneider explained.

Gabe Ermine, Cruz’s lead attorney in the brawl case, told. This is a condensed version of the information.