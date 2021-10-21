Nearly 768,000 Volvo cars have been recalled in the United States due to the risk of air bags exploding.

The front driver’s air bag might explode and throw debris into the vehicle’s cabin, prompting the recall by US safety inspectors.

This airbag problem is comparable to that of Takata airbags, which killed 28 people worldwide, including 19 in the United States, and injured over 400 others. Takata is a bankrupt Japanese airbag manufacturer. The Takata company’s airbags employed ammonium nitrate to inflate airbags during a crash, but with deterioration and exposure to high heat or humidity, the once controlled explosion may violently blast apart a metal canister, seriously injuring passengers.

The Volvo company airbags do not contain ammonium nitrate and are manufactured by ZF/TRW, which has been producing Volvo airbags during the 768,000 car recalls, and could still pose a risk similar to the Takata airbags.

Following the first recall in November 2020 with additional ZF/TRW airbag concerns, Volvo recalled almost 260,000 older cars earlier this month for the same ZF/TRW airbag faults.

This newest recall affects Volvo XC70 and V70 wagons from model years 2001 to 2007, which were manufactured between February 22, 2000, and May 4, 2007.

According to Volvo papers, letters to Volvo owners would be mailed out starting December 14 with instructions on how to get their vehicles repaired and airbags replaced “with a current state-of-the-art propellant/inflator.”

According to the documents, the fatality is the only occurrence of inflator rupture that Volvo is aware of.

The inflators were not sold to any other automakers in the United States, according to ZF/TRW. The company’s headquarters in the United States are in Livonia, Michigan, near Detroit.