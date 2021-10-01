Nearly $750,000 in cash and 17 safes were discovered at the site of the Surfside Condo Collapse.

According to the Associated Press, authorities have retrieved a large amount of personal belongings from the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, which killed 90 people. A judge reviewing the lawsuits stemming from the disaster heard a strategy outline that included sorting objects into soft and hard material groups.

According to a lawyer hired to oversee the legal interests of the Champlain Towers South, roughly $750,000 in cash was found from the ruins of the fallen building, as well as 17 safes. Because cash found in a wallet or pocketbook with an ID is easily identified, family members and survivors will be reimbursed quickly.

Paper notes will be transported by armored vehicle to the US Treasury in Washington, where they will be burned due to contamination. Court filings state that checks will be issued in their place.

According to the lawyer, Michael Goldberg, the owners of the safes will be straightforward to identify based on their contents. Survivors and family members will be able to recover their loved ones’ things by providing a detailed description of what they are looking for.

Officials indicated in court records that only the hard things retrieved by Miami-Dade police officers, rescue workers, and firefighters from the wreckage where the Champlain Towers South building formerly stood will be released to survivors and family members of those murdered.

That’s because, according to the EPA, decontaminating moisture-absorbing soft items like clothing and bedding would cost millions of dollars.

The only exception is pictures, which Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has made a priority of returning to survivors, according to Goldberg, who spoke at a hearing in Miami-Dade Circuit Court on Thursday.

“As the court and everyone else understands,” Goldberg said, “those can be some of the most precious treasures.”

“We’re going to have cash claims that much outnumber what’s coming back,” Goldberg said, noting that many bills were destroyed in the condo building’s collapse. He claimed that some people have already filed claims for tens of thousands of dollars.

The objects will be photographed, numbered, and uploaded on a restricted-access website if the owners cannot be found. Survivors and family members have a month to file claims for items that they believe are theirs.

