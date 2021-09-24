Nearly 7,000 people have been evacuated as the La Palma Volcano opens a new fissure to avoid lava flows.

According to the Associated Press, a volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands erupted on Sunday, forcing over 7,000 people to flee their homes, and a fresh fissure opened up on Friday.

Emergency services urged residents of three communities on the island of La Palma to evacuate, while residents of another village were told to stay indoors as the lava flows persisted. Nearly 7,000 people have already evacuated their houses to avoid the lava flows this week, and the quick evacuations are being credited with reducing the number of fatalities.

According to the Guardian, the new volcanic activity also emitted a massive cloud of gas and ash, forcing airlines to cancel flights. Because of the eruption, Canary Island regional airlines Binter and Canaryfly halted operations and cancelled all flights to La Palma.

Shock waves echoed throughout the hillsides as loud bangs erupted from the volcano’s mouth. Explosions flung molten rock and ash across a large area. Emergency services withdrew from the area as a precaution.

Due to a massive ash cloud rising 6 kilometers (almost 4 miles) into the sky, Binter briefly halted flights.

More encouragingly, the National Geographic Institute of Spain reported that it has not detected any earthquakes in the area for the past 24 hours, after recording 1,130 in the previous week amid severe seismic activity before and after the eruption on the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge.

The major lava torrent snaking toward the sea has also slowed to 1 meter (nearly 3 feet) every hour.

Both of the main lava flows have been destroying buildings, crops, and infrastructure in their path since Sunday, and are at least 10 meters (33 feet) high at their leading edges.

According to a European Union monitoring program, the lava has destroyed about 400 buildings on La Palma, including many homes, on the island’s western side, which has an estimated population of 85,000 people.

The lava has covered 180 hectares (almost 20,000 square feet) and has blocked 14 kilometers (9 miles) of roadways, according to the report. Farming and tourism are the main sources of income for islanders, and some may lose their jobs as a result.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez unveiled a package of measures to help the island get back on its feet and “rebuild lives” during a visit to La Palma.

