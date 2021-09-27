Nearly 300 Haitian migrants have been released into the United States, and a church group is assisting them.

As those seeking sanctuary try to contact family members and sponsors in the United States, the El Paso Baptist Association has supplied COVID-19 testing, food, clothing, and housing to Haitian migrants.

According to Larry Floyd, the group’s executive director, the El Paso Baptist Association has assisted more than 300 migrants, the most of them are Haitians, and many more are expected to come in the El Paso area.

Other churches in the vicinity, representing a wide range of religions, have also begun outreach efforts to deliver water, over 10,000 sandwiches, and other necessities to individuals at the border.

According to Shon Young, head of the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Group and associate pastor at City Church Del Rio, the outreach coalition began with approximately 20 churches delivering supplies and quickly swelled to over 100 churches and other organizations attempting to support the Haitian migrants. Young’s church also took donations, and the response from donors and organizations was amazing, according to Young.

As the Haitian immigration crisis continues, these churches are looking for ways to help people who have been harmed by Border Patrol methods or deportation and family separation.

Carlos Villareal, a Houston-area leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, believes that assisting these families and individuals is part of the church’s mission and religious responsibility.

“Our first concern is with the families, and we hope to be able to assist them,” Villareal added. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” says the Golden Rule.

His church, along with many others, has deployed volunteers to a Houston-based short-term transition facility that was recently established at the White House’s request to care for and assist hundreds of migrants crossing from Del Rio.

Faith-based organizations mobilized virtually as soon as the dramatic migrant influx in Del Rio began, with Haitians arriving from several Latin American countries fleeing their besieged Caribbean homeland.

At its peak, the camp housed almost 14,000 people. According to two US authorities, many of the Haitian migrants are being ejected and flown back to Haiti, but many more who gathered in Del Rio have been released in the United States.

