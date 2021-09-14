Nearly 2 million people in Texas skipped the last COVID vaccine dose, causing ‘second-shot hesitancy.’

A substantial proportion of first-dose vaccine recipients are failing to show up for their second dose, causing nearly 2 million Texans to indicate second-shot reluctance.

As of September 6, 1.89 million people had not returned for their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More over 1 million people, or 11 percent of the 1.89 million persons, have missed their second dose by more than 90 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends waiting three weeks after the first Pfizer shot and four weeks after the first Moderna shot before receiving a second dose.

As of Sunday, just under half of Texas’ population had been properly vaccinated, accounting for about half of the state’s 24 million people eligible for COVID-19 immunizations.

The state’s results lag behind the national average, which shows that as of Monday, 63 percent of people aged 12 and up who are eligible for the vaccination have been fully vaccinated.

Despite the fact that the initial shot is expected to be 50 to 60% effective in preventing coronavirus infection, others fear that getting only one dose in the face of the highly contagious Delta variant’s rapid spread is akin to “not being vaccinated at all.”

The Texas Tribune quoted Dr. James McDeavitt, executive vice president and dean of clinical affairs at Baylor College of Medicine, as saying, “When Delta started to emerge, it became pretty evident that one dose gives minimal protection.” “So if you’ve only had one dose of Pfizer or Moderna in the face of the Delta variation, you’re not much better off than if you hadn’t gotten any vaccination at all.”

COVID-

Since the beginning of June, Texas has seen a rapid increase in 19 cases, with the Delta-fueled outbreak primarily affecting the state’s unvaccinated population. Unvaccinated people account for 90% of all hospitalizations in the state.

Officials are now pushing people to obtain their immunizations in order to ensure that they are safe against the Delta version.

“All you have to do now is get the second shot. Your immune system will recall the initial shot, and you should have a strong immune response,” says Syed Raza, vice president of medical operations at St. Luke’s Health. This is a condensed version of the information.