Nearly 1,000 patients were ‘lost’ from the hospital’s follow-up list, causing ‘severe injury.’

A list of follow-up appointments for nearly 1,000 patients was “lost,” resulting in “serious injury.”

The problem was discovered at Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust, which managers attribute to the covid pandemic’s knock-on effect.

Patients who were impacted were part of a group that required to be followed up on and clinically evaluated after completing therapy or as part of ongoing monitoring of a long-term condition.

The charity discovered 963 patients who had been “lost to follow up” and determined that 22 of them had suffered some form of injury after additional investigation.

Four of the 22 were determined to have suffered “severe” harm, six “moderate” harm, and 12 “low” harm, according to a report to the governing body of South Sefton NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

All of the harm, according to the hospital trust, occurred before October 2020, when a dedicated staff was established to track patients on the “non-admitted” follow-up list.

“Like many NHS trusts, we have decreased capacity due to the impact of Covid-19,” a representative for Southport and Ormskirk Hospitals stated.

“In accordance with national guidance, our top priority is to focus on patients with the most urgent clinical needs.

“As a result, patients thought to be less clinically urgent have had to wait longer than we would have liked.

“The data in the South Sefton CCG article pertain to patients who do not require an inpatient stay and may require follow-up after surgery,” says the author.

“Since October 2020, we’ve had a dedicated staff tracking this group of patients to ensure we’re prioritizing them based on their clinical need,” said Lesley Neary, Chief Operating Officer.

“There has been no harm to any of the patients who have been tracked since October.

“Any time we fall short of the high standards we set for ourselves, we take it very seriously and apologise.

“Each case is thoroughly researched, and our patients are brought up to date at all times.”

According to the CCG report, which was written by chief nurse Chrissie Cooke, the local system is still under a lot of stress as a result of the lockdown backlogs.

