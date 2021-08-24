Nearly 100 starving dogs were rescued from a Pennsylvania home, but several puppies were discovered dead.

On Monday, about 100 malnourished dogs were discovered chained up and some canines were found dead inside a property in Fayette County, Pennsylvania.

With the help of local police and the nonprofit Cross Your Paws Rescue, a rescue operation was carried out, and Uniontown police lieutenant Thomas Kolencik reported that 99 dogs and two cats were rescued from the property on Coffee Street.

The dogs have been placed in the custody of the rescue organization.

In a Facebook post, Cross Your Paws Rescue said, “After a full day of respirators and assistance from authorities, we have all of the dogs out of this hell they had been living in for far too long.”

The event was discovered after neighbors notified authorities to the house due to a bad odor and excessive barking.

Rescuers from Cross Your Paws arrived to the scene in full-body protective gear. They claimed the stink was overpowering and that getting inside the house was difficult. According to CBS Pittsburgh, crews were only allowed to stay inside for ten minutes at a time.

The pups were being hoarded by a mother and her son, who were attempting to smuggle some of the puppies out of the house, according to the police. Before moving the puppies out of the house, they wrapped them in sheets.

According to Cross Your Paws, the majority of the dogs found inside the house were emaciated and afraid. They also mentioned that there were some mother dogs in the residence that were in the process of giving birth. A large number of puppies were also discovered deceased.

“When we were eventually let into the house, I opened the door to find three puppies being born right as I entered. The umbilical cord was still linked to one of them. I started crying right away. “It was quite difficult to see,” said Julie Cole of Cross Your Paws.

According to Cross Your Paws, the dogs are being cared for, and the puppies have been returned to their mothers for milk and nurture.

“Once we got them back to the kennel where they were being boarded, we went looking for the moms with milk, which we found. Today, we have five litters of puppies,” Cole explained.

The event is being investigated, according to authorities. It’s unclear whether any arrests were made in connection with the case.