Near the Washington-Canada border, a ‘Murder Hornet’ nest with over 1,500 insects was destroyed.

After a resident reported an Asian giant hornet nest earlier this month, officials from the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed that the nest was destroyed.

The WSDA said in a statement that the nest was destroyed on Wednesday. Inside were almost 1,500 hornets in various stages of development.

When Asian gigantic hornets, sometimes known as “murder hornets,” were first spotted in the United States in 2020, they piqued the interest of the internet. It’s the world’s largest hornet species, and apiarists fear it the most for its ability to wipe out honeybee hives.

WSDA experts plucked the section of the tree that housed the next and transferred it to Washing State University Extension in Bellingham for additional research.

“While we are pleased to have discovered and removed this nest so early in the season, this discovery demonstrates the importance of public reporting,” said Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist. “We assume there are more nests out there, and we hope to find them before they can create new queens,” says the researcher.

The nest was found in the base of a dead alder tree in rural Whatcom County, about 2 miles from a nest the agency eradicated last October and a quarter mile from where a citizen reported a live Asian giant hornet sighting on August 11. The border with Canada is just a quarter mile away.

Because they prey on other bees, Asian gigantic hornets are sometimes known as murder hornets.

The world’s largest hornet, Asian gigantic hornets are not endemic to North America. Honeybees and other insects are prey for them. They can attack honeybee hives in large numbers, devastating them in a matter of hours. The hornets first appeared in the United States in 2019, when a hornet was discovered in Whatcom County, Washington.

Honeybees and native hornet species are threatened by the 2-inch-long invasive insects. Albeit they are not aggressive toward humans, their sting is exceedingly painful, and repeated stings, while uncommon, can be fatal.

On Wednesday, state personnel dressed in protective gear began the eradication by vacuuming 113 worker hornets from the nest. The team then started removing bark.