Near the river, a child’s Spider-Man balloon prompted a major emergency response.

When a child’s Spider-Man balloon landed in the River Dee yesterday, it sparked a massive rescue response.

Around 2.53pm yesterday, a member of the public witnessed the object land in the River Dee near Flint (Sunday July 25).

A coastguard rescue helicopter from Caernarfon, as well as a hovercraft from Hoylake RNLI and a lifeboat from West Kirby, were launched.

The thing appeared to be the wing of a microlight aircraft or a hang glider at first, but Flint coastguard officers who spotted it from the shore assumed it was a balloon.

The rescue helicopter swept the Dee Estuary, but no evidence of a light aircraft landing in the water were found.

The mystery object was later discovered to be a child’s foil Spider-man balloon after more river passes by rescue personnel.

Emergency services were stood down once it was determined that the alarm was a false alarm and that no one was in danger.

“Hoylake RNLI hovercraft was requested to launch at 2:53pm following a report from a member of the public that a red object had fallen in the River Dee near Flint,” a spokeswoman for the RNLI Hoylake Lifeboat Station wrote on Facebook. There were fears that it was a microlight or hang glider wing.

“Along with Flint Coastguard Rescue Team and the Coastguard Rescue helicopter based in Caernarfon, the RNLI Flint Lifeboat and RNLI West Kirby Lifeboat were also deployed.

“The Hurley Spirit hovercraft and her volunteer crew took to the air and flew to the River Dee.

“The object was spotted from the shore by Flint Coastguard personnel, who assumed it was a balloon.

“A helicopter was also dispatched to the location and conducted a sweep along the Dee Estuary to check for traces of a downed light aircraft.

“The Coastguard confirmed that the object was a foil Spider-Man balloon as Hoylake Hovercraft passed Little Eye.

“The Flint Lifeboat was dispatched to rescue Spidey from the sea, and once the Coastguard determined that no one was in danger, all units were stood down, and the event was declared a false alarm with good purpose.

