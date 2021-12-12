Near the Mexican coast, a woman falls overboard from a Carnival cruise ship.

A search is underway for a woman who fell overboard from a Carnival cruise ship early Saturday morning into Pacific Ocean waters.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the woman, whose name has not been released but is claimed to be in her twenties, fell from the fifth-floor balcony of her stateroom aboard the Carnival Miracle ship about 35 miles off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico.

According to NBC News, the event occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday and was captured on security tape, according to the US Coast Guard.

Passengers on the Carnival Miracle were informed of the incident shortly after it occurred, according to passenger Josh Zufelt. Around half an hour after the woman fell, the cruise liner came to a halt, and crew members lowered a lifeboat into the ocean, according to the passenger.

Officials with the Southern California Coast Guard said in a statement that search personnel are now attempting to locate the woman.

A USCG helicopter crew based near San Diego and the Mexican navy are assisting them in their hunt.

On Thursday, the Carnival Miracle cruise ship departed from Long Beach Cruise Terminal in Long Beach, California. After a three-day journey, it is expected to return on Sunday.

Throughout Saturday, the ship was carefully searched. After assisting with the search, the boat was released and sailed on to Ensenada.

“This morning, we informed Carnival Miracle guests of an overboard event involving one of our guests from the balcony of her cabin,” a Carnival Cruise Line representative told NBC San Diego.

“The ship has been released after assisting the US Coast Guard with a search and is on its way to Ensenada before returning to Long Beach on Sunday morning as planned. Our hearts go out to the visitor and her family, and our Care Team is here to help “the statement went on to say

According to the Carnival Miracle’s official website, the ship can accommodate over 2,100 passengers and 934 staff members.

It travels to Alaska, Hawaii, and Mexico from Long Beach, San Diego, and San Francisco. The ship’s trips last anywhere from two to ten days.

As of this writing, no more facts about the woman’s whereabouts or the inquiry into the incident have been released.

This comes months after the Netherlands Coast Guard launched a search for an 80-year-old man who fell overboard from the MS Europe cruise liner off the coast of Northern Europe in August.

The ship set off on August 16th. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.