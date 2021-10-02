Near Sainsbury’s shop, a dog’s body was discovered put into a bag.

Emergency services were called to the loopline between Springfield Park and Sainsbury’s on East Prescot Road shortly after 7.30 p.m.

Prior to social media rumors that a baby had been recovered, the person who discovered the bag informed to authorities that there were remains within.

According to forensic investigations, this was not the case, and the body was discovered to be that of a dog.

Officers and city officials worked together to get the animal out of the area, and the problem was quickly resolved.

Near the park and outside the Sainsbury’s supermarket, police officers were stationed.

“We can confirm the remains of a dog were located in a park near Knotty Ash this evening,” Merseyside Police said in a statement to The Washington Newsday (Friday 1 October).

“Around 7.40 p.m., officers responded to the loopline at Springfield Park after receiving a report that remains had been recovered in a bag and concluded they belonged to a dog.

“The local administration is assisting with the removal of the animal.”